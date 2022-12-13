Cim Investment Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Cim Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Global Investments lifted its stake in Omnicell by 56.3% in the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. purchased a new position in Omnicell in the second quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Omnicell by 2.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 266,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,283,000 after purchasing an additional 7,559 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Omnicell by 10.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 460,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,430,000 after purchasing an additional 43,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new position in Omnicell in the second quarter valued at approximately $412,000.

Get Omnicell alerts:

Insider Activity at Omnicell

In related news, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 1,793 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total value of $92,267.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,006,734.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 1,793 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total value of $92,267.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,006,734.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total value of $126,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,486,311.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Omnicell Trading Up 3.2 %

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Omnicell from $117.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America began coverage on Omnicell in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Omnicell from $145.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Omnicell from $130.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.44.

Shares of OMCL stock opened at $49.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.25. Omnicell, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.19 and a 52-week high of $184.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 48.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.27 and its 200 day moving average is $91.41.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. Omnicell had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 3.67%. The company had revenue of $348.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.72 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicell Profile

(Get Rating)

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.