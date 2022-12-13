Cim Investment Management Inc. Buys Shares of 7,323 Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Cim Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 7,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 96.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,698,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,041,000 after buying an additional 1,819,841 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1,508.8% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,408,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321,093 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 18.8% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,396,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,495 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 254.5% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,351,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,569,000 after acquiring an additional 969,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 23.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,385,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,537,000 after purchasing an additional 635,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LYV shares. StockNews.com upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Citigroup raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Benchmark upped their price target on Live Nation Entertainment to $140.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.67.

Shares of NYSE LYV opened at $73.60 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.19. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.05 and a fifty-two week high of $126.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.14 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.85, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.31. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 1,222.70%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. On average, analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total value of $7,227,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,711,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,886,556.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total value of $7,227,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,711,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,886,556.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jimmy Iovine bought 13,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $73.28 per share, with a total value of $1,006,867.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,867.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 234,000 shares of company stock valued at $19,552,260. Corporate insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

