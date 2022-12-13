Cim Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Cim Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,600 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises 0.6% of Cim Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Cim Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 8.9% during the first quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 744 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth $266,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 31.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 250,196 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $127,592,000 after purchasing an additional 60,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAS Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.8% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of UNH opened at $545.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $530.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $520.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $510.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $445.73 and a 52-week high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $80.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 26.59%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 22.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 32.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.30, for a total value of $244,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,737,532.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $569.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $596.16.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.