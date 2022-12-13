Cim Investment Management Inc. Has $56.89 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Cim Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,032 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,537 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 23.6% of Cim Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Cim Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $56,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,694,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,527,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416,703 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 182.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,323,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,562,676,000 after acquiring an additional 29,304,353 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,201,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,071,620,000 after acquiring an additional 179,055 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 25,420,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,638,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,102,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,242,824,000 after buying an additional 2,442,420 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $400.55 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $386.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $393.27. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.53 and a 52 week high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

