Cim Investment Management Inc. Invests $777,000 in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Cim Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WHR. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 119.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 96.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 96.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Whirlpool Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE WHR opened at $147.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $142.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.20. Whirlpool Co. has a 12-month low of $124.43 and a 12-month high of $245.44.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.76 by ($1.27). The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.68 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 19.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is 112.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Whirlpool to $157.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.00.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

