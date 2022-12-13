Cim Investment Management Inc. Purchases 2,973 Shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Cim Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,836 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,973 shares during the quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the 1st quarter worth $1,199,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Iridium Communications by 3.0% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 39,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Iridium Communications during the second quarter valued at about $812,000. Connable Office Inc. grew its position in Iridium Communications by 30.2% during the first quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 11,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 2,681 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Iridium Communications by 5.4% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

Insider Transactions at Iridium Communications

In other news, insider Kathleen A. Morgan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $144,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,206,224. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Timothy Kapalka sold 2,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.25, for a total value of $122,077.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,670. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kathleen A. Morgan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $144,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,963 shares in the company, valued at $2,206,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,448 shares of company stock valued at $2,667,224. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Iridium Communications Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IRDM opened at $50.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 1,273.32 and a beta of 1.11. Iridium Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.73 and a twelve month high of $53.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.61.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. Iridium Communications had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 0.30%. The firm had revenue of $184.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Iridium Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IRDM shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Iridium Communications from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Iridium Communications from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Iridium Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Iridium Communications presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.25.

Iridium Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.