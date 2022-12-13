Citigroup Initiates Coverage on Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX)

Analysts at Citigroup began coverage on shares of Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.60% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on WIX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $81.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Wix.com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.25.

Get Wix.com alerts:

Wix.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WIX opened at $83.75 on Tuesday. Wix.com has a 52-week low of $53.12 and a 52-week high of $164.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Wix.com

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIX. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Wix.com by 58.1% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,136 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Wix.com by 42.2% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,614 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank bought a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the first quarter worth $283,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the first quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the first quarter worth $363,000. 99.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.