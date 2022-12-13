Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Shares Up 11.3%

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 11.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.23 and last traded at $1.18. 14,539 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,810,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CCO. StockNews.com began coverage on Clear Channel Outdoor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.65 to $1.10 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barrington Research reduced their price target on Clear Channel Outdoor from $3.25 to $2.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Clear Channel Outdoor to $3.50 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Get Clear Channel Outdoor alerts:

Clear Channel Outdoor Trading Up 5.2 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.41. The stock has a market cap of $530.80 million, a PE ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 2.31.

Insider Transactions at Clear Channel Outdoor

Clear Channel Outdoor ( NYSE:CCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $602.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.35 million. On average, research analysts predict that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.40 per share, with a total value of $280,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,271,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,580,212. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,800,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,706,000 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Clear Channel Outdoor

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 55,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 4,841 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 41,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 93,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 383,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 9,181 shares in the last quarter. 96.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Clear Channel Outdoor

(Get Rating)

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.