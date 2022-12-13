ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) Short Interest Up 241.2% in November

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, an increase of 241.2% from the November 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Stock Performance

Shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.73. The company had a trading volume of 473 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,570. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.99. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund has a 12-month low of $24.65 and a 12-month high of $37.99.

Get ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund alerts:

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a $0.62 dividend. This is a positive change from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st.

Insider Buying and Selling at ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund

In other ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund news, Director Daniel P. Cronin sold 2,476 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total transaction of $80,494.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund news, Director Daniel P. Cronin sold 2,476 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total value of $80,494.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc purchased 285,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 285,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,000,025. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 124.4% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,713 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.