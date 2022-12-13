ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) Short Interest Up 241.2% in November

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, an increase of 241.2% from the November 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Stock Performance
Shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.73. The company had a trading volume of 473 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,570. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.99. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund has a 12-month low of $24.65 and a 12-month high of $37.99.
ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a $0.62 dividend. This is a positive change from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st.
Insider Buying and Selling at ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 124.4% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,713 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000.
ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Company Profile
ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund (CEM)
- Institutional Selling Is No Headwind For Nike
- Mullen Automotive Shifts Into Higher Gear
- Why the Cracker Barrel Selloff Looks Overcooked
- Coinbase Global Stock is a Falling Meat Cleaver
- It’s Still Too Soon to Shop for Kohl’s Stock
Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.