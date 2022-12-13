Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) Insider Scott Stanley Erickson Sells 29,511 Shares

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) insider Scott Stanley Erickson sold 29,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total transaction of $537,395.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,786 shares in the company, valued at $32,523.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Scott Stanley Erickson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 9th, Scott Stanley Erickson sold 143,569 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total transaction of $2,598,598.90.

Clearwater Analytics Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of CWAN stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 362,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,560. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 10.50 and a quick ratio of 10.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -916.50 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.21. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.23 and a 1-year high of $23.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CWAN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 164.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 21,475 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Clearwater Analytics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $434,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,545,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.14.

About Clearwater Analytics

(Get Rating)

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities. The company offers investment accounting and reporting, performance measurement, compliance monitoring, and risk analytics solutions.

Further Reading

