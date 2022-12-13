Coats Group plc (OTCMKTS:CGGGF) Short Interest Down 90.5% in November

Coats Group plc (OTCMKTS:CGGGF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 90.5% from the November 15th total of 27,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Coats Group Price Performance
Shares of CGGGF stock remained flat at $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.70. Coats Group has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $1.10.
Coats Group Company Profile
