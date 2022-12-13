Coats Group plc (OTCMKTS:CGGGF) Short Interest Down 90.5% in November

Coats Group plc (OTCMKTS:CGGGF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 90.5% from the November 15th total of 27,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Coats Group Price Performance

Shares of CGGGF stock remained flat at $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.70. Coats Group has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $1.10.

Coats Group Company Profile

Further Reading

Coats Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies industrial threads worldwide. The company provides apparel and footwear, and accessories threads for sport/athleisure, denim, women wear, menswear, children's wear, leather wear, workwear, footwear, and intimates and underwear under Epic, Dual Duty, Seamsoft, Nylbond, Gral, Gramax, Astra, Sylko, Knit, EcoVerde, Eloflex, and Drybond brands; zips, trims, and crafting's for use in zips, interlinings, reflective tapes, and crafting products under Opti, Signal, and Connect brands; and software solutions that enables supply chain productivity gains and enhances supply and facilitating compliance under Coats Digital, FastReactPlan, VisionPLM, GSDCost, Intellocut, and Intellobuy.

