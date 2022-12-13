Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Bought by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 182.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,000 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,800 shares during the quarter. Cognizant Technology Solutions makes up about 1.0% of Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $5,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,744,000. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 3,372,879 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $217,415,000 after acquiring an additional 477,377 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 5,415 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 91.9% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 19,311 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 9,250 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,274 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.16.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.79, for a total value of $174,207.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,494,484.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $59.04 on Tuesday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $51.33 and a 12 month high of $93.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.26 and a 200-day moving average of $64.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The company has a market cap of $30.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.04.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 19.55%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

