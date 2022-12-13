Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Mizuho

Mizuho lowered shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $30.00 price target on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, down from their prior price target of $42.00.

COIN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Compass Point lowered their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $220.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Coinbase Global to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $87.74.

Coinbase Global Price Performance

COIN stock opened at $42.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.38. The stock has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 2.14. Coinbase Global has a 1 year low of $39.65 and a 1 year high of $281.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.23) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $590.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.76 million. Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 20.19% and a negative net margin of 24.25%. Research analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global will post -11.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 14,866 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $624,372.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Coinbase Global news, Director Tobias Lutke acquired 5,291 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.19 per share, for a total transaction of $360,793.29. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 59,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,082,808.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 14,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $624,372.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 78,036 shares of company stock valued at $4,516,735 and have sold 167,316 shares valued at $7,529,995. 36.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Coinbase Global

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COIN. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 1,210.0% in the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Coinbase Global by 133.5% during the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global during the third quarter worth about $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.31% of the company’s stock.

About Coinbase Global

(Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

See Also

