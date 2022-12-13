Colicity Inc. (NASDAQ:COLI) Short Interest Down 83.3% in November

Colicity Inc. (NASDAQ:COLI – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 83.3% from the November 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 151,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Colicity Price Performance

NASDAQ:COLI remained flat at $10.06 during trading hours on Tuesday. 5,790 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,654. Colicity has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $10.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Colicity

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COLI. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colicity during the first quarter worth approximately $98,000. Sculptor Capital LP raised its position in Colicity by 1.0% in the second quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,145,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,247,000 after purchasing an additional 11,342 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colicity in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Colicity during the first quarter worth approximately $11,585,000. Finally, RP Investment Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Colicity by 7.2% during the first quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP now owns 753,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,361,000 after acquiring an additional 50,919 shares during the period. 62.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Colicity

Colicity Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target business in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries in the United States and other developed countries.

