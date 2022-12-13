Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Price Target Cut to $72.00

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.78% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Compass Point lowered their target price on Comerica to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on Comerica from $105.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Comerica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. DA Davidson cut Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Comerica from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comerica has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.45.

Comerica Stock Performance

Shares of Comerica stock opened at $67.43 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.19. Comerica has a 12 month low of $64.11 and a 12 month high of $102.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comerica

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $985.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $966.20 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 30.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Comerica will post 8.47 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMA. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Comerica during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 292.3% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

