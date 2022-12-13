Commercial National Financial (OTCMKTS:CEFC) Trading Up 2.8%

Commercial National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CEFC – Get Rating)’s share price was up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.14 and last traded at $10.14. Approximately 666 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 981 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.86.

Commercial National Financial Stock Up 2.8 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.53 and a 200-day moving average of $11.20. The firm has a market cap of $40.21 million, a P/E ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.48.

Commercial National Financial (OTCMKTS:CEFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.17 million during the quarter.

About Commercial National Financial

Commercial National Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Commercial Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, agricultural businesses, commercial businesses, and light industries in Michigan. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, and health savings accounts.

