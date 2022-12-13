Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CDAQW) Short Interest Update

Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CDAQW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Compass Digital Acquisition

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Compass Digital Acquisition stock. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CDAQW – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 58,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Compass Digital Acquisition Stock Down 16.7 %

Shares of Compass Digital Acquisition stock opened at $0.05 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.07 and a 200 day moving average of $0.13. Compass Digital Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.95.

About Compass Digital Acquisition

Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on companies in the technology sectors, including in the technology led digital transformation software and services sector.

