Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,150 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY – Get Rating) had its price target raised by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,100 ($25.76) to GBX 2,150 ($26.38) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CMPGY. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Compass Group from GBX 1,575 ($19.32) to GBX 1,625 ($19.94) in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Compass Group from GBX 2,150 ($26.38) to GBX 2,200 ($26.99) in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. AlphaValue upgraded Compass Group to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Compass Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,003.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS CMPGY traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.41. 133,616 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,015. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Compass Group has a one year low of $19.18 and a one year high of $25.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.43 and its 200 day moving average is $21.71.

About Compass Group

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

