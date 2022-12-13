Confluence Investment Management LLC Acquires 13,731 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,472,086 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,731 shares during the period. Colgate-Palmolive comprises approximately 1.7% of Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $103,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at $630,000. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 171,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,719,000 after purchasing an additional 5,866 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at $303,000. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE CL traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.38. The company had a trading volume of 18,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,225,959. The company has a market capitalization of $66.30 billion, a PE ratio of 34.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $67.84 and a one year high of $85.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 304.29% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

CL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.58.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.