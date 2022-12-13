Confluence Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Confluence Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,190,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,443 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Brookfield Asset Management worth $48,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inscription Capital LLC raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 172.0% during the 2nd quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 10,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 6,469 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,779,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,474,000 after buying an additional 126,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 2,774 shares during the last quarter. 59.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Asset Management Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:BAM traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $32.49. 37,971 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,341,423. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.02 and a 200-day moving average of $45.66. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.39 and a 52-week high of $62.47.

Brookfield Asset Management Announces Dividend

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Rating ) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 2.67% and a net margin of 3.86%. The business had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.32%.

Insider Transactions at Brookfield Asset Management

In other news, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 2,135,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $51,436,389.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,281,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,956,442.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 2,135,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $51,436,389.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,281,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,956,442.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total value of $9,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,797,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,251,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,960,176 shares of company stock valued at $94,048,890. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. TheStreet lowered Brookfield Asset Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.50.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

