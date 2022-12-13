Confluence Investment Management LLC Has $20.46 Million Stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,104 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares MBS ETF worth $20,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BTS Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 5,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MBB stock traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $95.60. 18,991 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,248,024. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.00 and a fifty-two week high of $107.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.11.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.227 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

