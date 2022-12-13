Confluence Investment Management LLC Has $53.26 Million Stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 49,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,529 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Markel were worth $53,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MKL. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Markel by 133.8% during the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 65,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $96,636,000 after purchasing an additional 37,489 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Markel by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 192,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $283,693,000 after purchasing an additional 24,903 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in Markel by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 81,328 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,177,000 after purchasing an additional 21,724 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Markel by 875.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 16,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,706,000 after buying an additional 14,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Markel by 2,270.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,751 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,783,000 after buying an additional 13,171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on MKL shares. TheStreet raised shares of Markel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Markel in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Markel currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,450.00.

Shares of NYSE:MKL traded up $17.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,310.09. The company had a trading volume of 42 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,768. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,225.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,240.81. Markel Co. has a one year low of $1,064.09 and a one year high of $1,519.24.

Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $13.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.66 by ($4.49). Markel had a positive return on equity of 6.44% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Markel Co. will post 65.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Markel news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 50 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,230.60 per share, with a total value of $61,530.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,841,486.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

