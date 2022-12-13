Confluence Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 746,619 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 7,090 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 0.33% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $78,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter worth $973,000. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 18.8% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 167.7% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 332 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 65.2% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,363 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 34,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,872,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 6,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total transaction of $797,457.12. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,489,623.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 6,619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total value of $797,457.12. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,465 shares in the company, valued at $8,489,623.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total value of $1,241,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,090,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

TROW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $97.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $113.90.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock traded up $4.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $125.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,496,368. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $113.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.95. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.53 and a 12-month high of $200.90. The company has a market cap of $28.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.27.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 29.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 55.11%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Stories

