Confluence Investment Management LLC Increases Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 340,334 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 13,269 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin makes up about 2.2% of Confluence Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $131,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Schubert & Co boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 53.8% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. 75.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

LMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $375.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird raised Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $513.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $475.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

In related news, Director John Donovan acquired 568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $441.43 per share, for a total transaction of $250,732.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,448.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

LMT traded down $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $485.67. 8,423 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,248,969. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $461.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $434.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $333.42 and a twelve month high of $498.95. The company has a market cap of $127.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.75.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.60 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $16.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.69 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 65.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.66 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.10%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.