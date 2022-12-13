Confluence Investment Management LLC Purchases 1,721 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $19,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TLT. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $568,000. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $347,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $209,000. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 105.9% during the 1st quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 32,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,301,000 after acquiring an additional 16,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,776,000.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $1.91 on Tuesday, hitting $108.58. 665,641 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,873,129. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.28. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $91.85 and a 1 year high of $151.30.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.244 per share. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This is a boost from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

