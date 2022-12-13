Confluence Investment Management LLC Raises Position in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,537,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192,060 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 0.53% of Clarivate worth $33,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Clarivate by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,524,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,544,000 after purchasing an additional 186,400 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Clarivate by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 75,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,945 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in Clarivate in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Clarivate by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 745,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,500,000 after buying an additional 114,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cobalt Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Clarivate by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. now owns 475,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,969,000 after buying an additional 74,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Clarivate

In other Clarivate news, Director Andrew Miles Snyder purchased 208,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.61 per share, with a total value of $2,418,746.13. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 208,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,418,746.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Clarivate news, Director Andrew Miles Snyder purchased 208,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.61 per share, with a total value of $2,418,746.13. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 208,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,418,746.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James Gordon Samson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.48, for a total transaction of $1,048,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 737,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,733,171.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Clarivate Stock Up 5.0 %

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CLVT. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Clarivate from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Clarivate from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Clarivate from $17.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Clarivate from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.25.

Shares of NYSE CLVT traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.52. 111,699 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,534,317. Clarivate Plc has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $25.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.84.

Clarivate Company Profile



Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

