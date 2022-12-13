Confluence Investment Management LLC Sells 210 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $23,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 0.5% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,223,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 15.0% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the first quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 35,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,723,000 after acquiring an additional 4,327 shares during the last quarter. 54.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Hershey from $236.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Erste Group Bank lowered Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.31.

Hershey Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE HSY traded down $2.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $236.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,577. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $185.17 and a twelve month high of $242.63.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.10. Hershey had a return on equity of 58.19% and a net margin of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $1.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is 54.05%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total value of $3,161,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,555 shares in the company, valued at $37,839,332.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total value of $3,161,505.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,839,332.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 239 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.69, for a total value of $52,744.91. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,439,895.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 55,574 shares of company stock worth $12,446,698. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hershey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

