Confluence Investment Management LLC Trims Position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,049,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,337 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 0.62% of Graco worth $62,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Graco during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in Graco by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 12,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Graco during the 1st quarter valued at about $442,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Graco by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Graco during the 1st quarter valued at about $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Graco Stock Performance

GGG stock traded up $1.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.21. The company had a trading volume of 2,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,680. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.42. The company has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.99. Graco Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.48 and a twelve month high of $81.09.

Graco Increases Dividend

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $545.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.45 million. Graco had a net margin of 21.37% and a return on equity of 25.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. This is a boost from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 17th. Graco’s payout ratio is presently 32.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GGG shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Graco from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Graco

In other Graco news, VP Angela F. Wordell sold 2,700 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.37, for a total transaction of $189,999.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $870,617.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 19,041 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $1,331,917.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,399,500.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Angela F. Wordell sold 2,700 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.37, for a total transaction of $189,999.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $870,617.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

About Graco

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

