Cora Gold (LON:CORA) Shares Up 1.3%

Cora Gold Limited (LON:CORA – Get Rating) shot up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 3.90 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.90 ($0.05). 396,210 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the average session volume of 310,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.85 ($0.05).

Cora Gold Stock Up 1.3 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 4.38 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 5.08. The firm has a market capitalization of £11.29 million and a PE ratio of -6.50.

Cora Gold Company Profile

Cora Gold Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects in West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Sanankoro Gold project comprising 5 contiguous permits covering an area of approximately 341 square kilometers located in the southern Mali.

