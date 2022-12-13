Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) PT Lowered to $30.00 at HC Wainwright

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.25.

Corcept Therapeutics Stock Performance

CORT stock opened at $20.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.71. Corcept Therapeutics has a one year low of $16.47 and a one year high of $30.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CORT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.07. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 29.37% and a return on equity of 27.49%. The firm had revenue of $101.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.73 million. Equities research analysts predict that Corcept Therapeutics will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total value of $260,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,030,516.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $260,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,030,516.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sean Maduck sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.57, for a total transaction of $639,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,462 shares in the company, valued at $1,443,733.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,439 shares of company stock valued at $1,681,958 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corcept Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CORT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 998,792 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,609,000 after purchasing an additional 38,453 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $804,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 143.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 10,923 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 43,857 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 19,187 shares in the last quarter. 78.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

Featured Stories

