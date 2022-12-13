Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Short Interest Up 301.6% in November

Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,323,400 shares, an increase of 301.6% from the November 15th total of 1,325,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 101.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$4.50 to C$2.50 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Corus Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Corus Entertainment to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$3.40 to C$3.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, CIBC downgraded shares of Corus Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.46.

Corus Entertainment Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of CJREF traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.56. 2,203 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,051. The company has a market cap of $305.87 million, a PE ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.58. Corus Entertainment has a 52 week low of $1.43 and a 52 week high of $4.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Corus Entertainment Cuts Dividend

About Corus Entertainment

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.0436 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.91%. Corus Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is presently -18.95%.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 33 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

