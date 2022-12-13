COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY) Short Interest Update

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,800 shares, an increase of 77.4% from the November 15th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CICOY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of COSCO SHIPPING in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut shares of COSCO SHIPPING from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th.

COSCO SHIPPING Price Performance

Shares of CICOY stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.29. 4,824 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,514. COSCO SHIPPING has a 12-month low of $4.87 and a 12-month high of $11.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.66.

COSCO SHIPPING Increases Dividend

About COSCO SHIPPING

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.2022 per share. This is a positive change from COSCO SHIPPING’s previous dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a yield of 28.73%.

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, container terminals, and other terminal related businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through Container Shipping Business and Terminal Business segments.

