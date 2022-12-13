Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 249,263 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,292 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $119,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.2% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 5,254 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 579 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth $237,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 383,691 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $220,948,000 after acquiring an additional 96,566 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total transaction of $483,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,593 shares in the company, valued at $5,606,142.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total value of $942,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,318 shares in the company, valued at $13,812,296.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total transaction of $483,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,606,142.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,500 shares of company stock worth $3,134,235. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 1.0 %

COST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $581.00 to $578.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $490.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $575.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $557.70.

COST opened at $487.68 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $496.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $501.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $406.51 and a 12 month high of $612.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.86, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.72.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.83% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.21%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Articles

