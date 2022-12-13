Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) PT Lowered to $484.00 at MKM Partners

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by MKM Partners from $512.00 to $484.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on COST. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $525.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $559.00 to $557.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $555.00 in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $557.70.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:COST opened at $487.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Costco Wholesale has a 12 month low of $406.51 and a 12 month high of $612.27. The company has a market cap of $216.46 billion, a PE ratio of 36.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $496.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $501.84.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.83%. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.90 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale will post 14.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.21%.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total transaction of $483,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,606,142.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total transaction of $991,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,819,589.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total transaction of $483,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,606,142.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,134,235 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Costco Wholesale

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.1% during the second quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.0% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,928 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.4% in the first quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.2% in the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 491 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the second quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,504 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 66.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Costco Wholesale

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.