Coston McIsaac & Partners Buys Shares of 2,488 The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 2,488 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $682,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 94 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in Home Depot by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 90 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HD traded up $13.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $341.20. The stock had a trading volume of 60,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,818,956. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $301.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $295.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.96. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $417.84.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $38.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.96 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.81%.

Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Home Depot from $450.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen raised their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Home Depot from $348.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Home Depot from $392.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $342.28.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, Director Paula Santilli bought 1,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,911.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

