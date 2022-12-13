Coston McIsaac & Partners Purchases New Position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 268,581 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,000. Hanesbrands makes up about 1.7% of Coston McIsaac & Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HBI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Hanesbrands in the second quarter worth $36,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Hanesbrands in the second quarter worth $45,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Hanesbrands in the second quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 90.9% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 6,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Hanesbrands to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup cut their price target on Hanesbrands from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hanesbrands in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Hanesbrands from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Hanesbrands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hanesbrands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

NYSE HBI traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $6.67. The company had a trading volume of 81,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,600,253. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.07 and its 200-day moving average is $9.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.20 and a 52 week high of $17.55.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The textile maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 66.07% and a net margin of 5.39%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.00%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.00%.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

