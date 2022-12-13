Coston McIsaac & Partners Purchases New Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,057,000. Clorox makes up approximately 1.8% of Coston McIsaac & Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Clorox in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 10,476.2% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 13,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 13,619 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 64.5% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 51.9% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 81.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Clorox in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Clorox from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Clorox from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Clorox from $129.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Clorox in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $135.33.

Clorox Price Performance

NYSE:CLX traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $150.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,122,858. The business’s 50-day moving average is $141.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.60. The company has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a PE ratio of 46.00, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.88. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $120.50 and a 52-week high of $186.86.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 83.00% and a net margin of 5.75%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.79%.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

