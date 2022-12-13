Coston McIsaac & Partners Purchases New Shares in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,681,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of SDY traded up $2.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $132.30. The company had a trading volume of 7,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,111. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.81. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $110.55 and a 1-year high of $133.22.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

