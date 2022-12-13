Coston McIsaac & Partners Purchases New Stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Hormel Foods by 413.0% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Hormel Foods by 5,067.8% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,778,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744,430 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 120.5% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Hormel Foods Price Performance

NYSE:HRL traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.55. 2,060 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,724,304. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.40. The company has a market cap of $25.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.16. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12-month low of $44.21 and a 12-month high of $55.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Hormel Foods Increases Dividend

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Hormel Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. This is a positive change from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is presently 56.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HRL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Hormel Foods to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Argus reduced their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hormel Foods

In other Hormel Foods news, CEO James P. Snee sold 31,283 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total transaction of $1,490,947.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,999 shares in the company, valued at $11,200,052.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Hormel Foods

(Get Rating)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.