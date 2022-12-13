Coston McIsaac & Partners Purchases Shares of 3,275 American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of American States Water by 61.8% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 6,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in American States Water by 5.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 113,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,272,000 after purchasing an additional 5,411 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in American States Water by 28.9% in the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 31,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 7,054 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of American States Water by 0.8% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 23,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American States Water by 33.3% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 72.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AWR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American States Water in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of American States Water from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of American States Water in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company.

AWR traded up $2.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $99.52. 274 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,891. American States Water has a 1-year low of $71.22 and a 1-year high of $103.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.93 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). American States Water had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 16.59%. The business had revenue of $134.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that American States Water will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.3975 dividend. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.61%.

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

