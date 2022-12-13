Coston McIsaac & Partners Takes $439,000 Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OMC. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Omnicom Group by 131.7% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Omnicom Group in the second quarter worth $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Omnicom Group by 6,720.0% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Omnicom Group in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Omnicom Group in the second quarter worth $36,000. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total transaction of $92,027.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,048 shares in the company, valued at $711,297.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE OMC traded up $2.90 on Tuesday, reaching $81.19. 10,627 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,161,340. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.31 and a 12 month high of $91.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.58. The company has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.13. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 40.82%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 20th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 44.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on OMC. ING Group began coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.60.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.