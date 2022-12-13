Coston McIsaac & Partners Takes Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Inscription Capital LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 1.7% in the second quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 32,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,665,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron by 32.5% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 57,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $193,629,000 after buying an additional 14,140 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Chevron by 1.6% in the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 686,731 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $99,428,000 after buying an additional 10,890 shares during the period. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron by 13.8% in the second quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,390 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 970.9% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 24,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,530,000 after buying an additional 27,184 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen increased their target price on Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Cowen raised their price target on Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC raised their price target on Chevron to $187.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Chevron from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.84.

Chevron Stock Up 2.4 %

CVX stock traded up $4.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $173.84. The company had a trading volume of 21,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,387,863. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.39. The company has a market capitalization of $336.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.20. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $110.73 and a 52 week high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 14.36%. The business’s revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 19.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 32.31%.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total transaction of $25,723,453.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total transaction of $25,723,453.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $5,830,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 293,563 shares of company stock worth $53,186,421. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

