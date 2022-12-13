Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Earns Hold Rating from Truist Financial

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Truist Financial in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Coupa Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised Coupa Software from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised Coupa Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research lowered Coupa Software from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Coupa Software from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coupa Software has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.33.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

Coupa Software Stock Performance

Shares of COUP opened at $78.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of -17.14 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Coupa Software has a one year low of $40.29 and a one year high of $166.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coupa Software

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $217.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.31 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 24.29% and a negative net margin of 43.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Coupa Software will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 598 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total transaction of $39,587.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,265 shares in the company, valued at $348,543. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 8,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total transaction of $534,498.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,274 shares in the company, valued at $16,700,538.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 598 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total transaction of $39,587.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,265 shares in the company, valued at $348,543. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,437 shares of company stock worth $1,205,646. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Coupa Software by 6.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Coupa Software by 153.4% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Coupa Software during the 1st quarter worth $226,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Coupa Software by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 28,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the 1st quarter worth $1,122,000.

About Coupa Software

(Get Rating)

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.