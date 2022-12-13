Covestro (ETR:1COV) Given a €36.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Covestro (ETR:1COV – Get Rating) has been assigned a €36.00 ($37.89) price target by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 1.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on 1COV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €45.00 ($47.37) target price on shares of Covestro in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays set a €56.00 ($58.95) price objective on Covestro in a report on Monday, November 21st. Baader Bank set a €41.00 ($43.16) target price on Covestro in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €44.00 ($46.32) price objective on shares of Covestro in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €45.00 ($47.37) target price on shares of Covestro in a research note on Friday.

Covestro Stock Performance

ETR 1COV traded down €0.16 ($0.17) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching €36.51 ($38.43). 769,304 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 917,794. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.17, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is €35.21 and its 200-day moving average is €34.17. Covestro has a 1 year low of €27.69 ($29.15) and a 1 year high of €58.00 ($61.05).

Covestro Company Profile

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

