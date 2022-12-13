Cowen Raises Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target to $555.00

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Cowen from $540.00 to $555.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. Cowen currently has a market perform rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AVGO. Mizuho decreased their price target on Broadcom from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Broadcom from $635.00 to $575.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird reissued an outperform rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Bank of America raised their target price on Broadcom from $625.00 to $650.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Broadcom in a report on Friday. They issued an equal weight rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $669.05.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of AVGO opened at $556.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $225.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $488.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $506.08. Broadcom has a 12-month low of $415.07 and a 12-month high of $677.76.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.50 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 70.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Broadcom will post 36.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be issued a $4.60 dividend. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 61.89%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadcom

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Schubert & Co lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in Broadcom by 126.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 68 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 79.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.