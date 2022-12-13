Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (CIK) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 15th

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0225 per share on Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 3.3% per year over the last three years.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Stock Up 2.3 %

CIK opened at $2.72 on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has a one year low of $2.39 and a one year high of $3.50.

Institutional Trading of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 3.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 210,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 27.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 8,195 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $32,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 0.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,338,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,654,000 after buying an additional 11,966 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 7.2% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 230,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 15,521 shares during the period. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high yield corporate debt such as bonds and debentures that are rated Baa or lower by Moody's or BBB or lower by S&P.

