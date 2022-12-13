Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) Short Interest Up 72.7% in November

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,700,000 shares, an increase of 72.7% from the November 15th total of 13,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Several research firms have issued reports on CS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 7 to CHF 6 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 5.50 to CHF 3.80 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 6 to CHF 6.60 in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a CHF 3.60 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Societe Generale dropped their target price on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 5.50 to CHF 4.20 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Credit Suisse Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.81.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Credit Suisse Group in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 84.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 3,351 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 70.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 3,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 202.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 6,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CS stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $3.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,725,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,444,140. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. Credit Suisse Group has a 12-month low of $2.99 and a 12-month high of $10.56. The company has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.04.

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers wealth management solutions, including investment advice and discretionary asset management services; risk management solutions, such as managed investment products; and wealth planning, succession planning, and trust services.

