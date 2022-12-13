Creditcoin (CTC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $11.74 Million

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 12th. Creditcoin has a total market cap of $95.54 million and $11.74 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Creditcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.46 or 0.00002686 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded 24.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005830 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001178 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00013042 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Creditcoin Coin Profile

Creditcoin (CRYPTO:CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 207,254,279 coins. The official message board for Creditcoin is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads:”An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.”Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars.

