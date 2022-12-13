Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.67.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

Crescent Point Energy Trading Up 2.6 %

NYSE:CPG opened at $6.71 on Tuesday. Crescent Point Energy has a 1-year low of $4.11 and a 1-year high of $10.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 2.24.

Crescent Point Energy Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crescent Point Energy

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.059 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.45%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CPG. Ninepoint Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 80.0% in the second quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 18,000,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $128,160,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the first quarter worth about $35,306,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 294.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,350,887 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $46,064,000 after buying an additional 4,739,152 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 672.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,384,245 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $17,282,000 after buying an additional 2,075,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 243.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,837,663 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $20,204,000 after buying an additional 2,012,265 shares in the last quarter. 35.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.