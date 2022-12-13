Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Price Target Cut to C$12.00

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG – Get Rating) (NYSE:CPG) had its target price cut by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 29.31% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CPG. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.09.

Crescent Point Energy Stock Performance

Crescent Point Energy stock traded up C$0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$9.28. 2,825,774 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,672,449. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.13 billion and a PE ratio of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.94, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Crescent Point Energy has a 12-month low of C$5.33 and a 12-month high of C$13.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$10.29 and its 200-day moving average is C$9.99.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

